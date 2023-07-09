Comparing Wanderport (OTCMKTS:WDRP) & NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR)

Wanderport (OTCMKTS:WDRP – Free Report) and NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wanderport and NuScale Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wanderport N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NuScale Power $11.80 million 139.99 -$57.07 million ($0.61) -11.90

Wanderport has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NuScale Power.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wanderport 0 0 0 0 N/A NuScale Power 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Wanderport and NuScale Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

NuScale Power has a consensus target price of $15.90, indicating a potential upside of 119.01%. Given NuScale Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NuScale Power is more favorable than Wanderport.

Risk and Volatility

Wanderport has a beta of -2.3, indicating that its stock price is 330% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuScale Power has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wanderport and NuScale Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wanderport N/A N/A N/A NuScale Power -868.96% -43.97% -34.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.8% of NuScale Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.9% of Wanderport shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of NuScale Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NuScale Power beats Wanderport on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wanderport

Wanderport Corporation distributes hemp-based food, beverages, and consumer products. It offers food and beverage products, such as hemp coffees, proteins, and seeds; dietary supplements, and body and skincare products, as well as accessories. The company sells its products online through its wanderbrands.com website. The company was formerly known as Temtex Industries Inc. and changed its name to Wanderport Corporation in January 2007. Wanderport Corporation was founded in 2006 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs. NuScale Power Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale Power Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Fluor Enterprises, Inc.

