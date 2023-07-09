Computer Modelling Group (OTC:CMDXF) and Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Critical Comparison

Computer Modelling Group (OTC:CMDXF – Free Report) and Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Computer Modelling Group and Rumble’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Modelling Group N/A N/A N/A $0.36 15.08 Rumble $39.38 million 82.49 -$11.40 million N/A N/A

Computer Modelling Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rumble.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

47.7% of Computer Modelling Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Rumble shares are held by institutional investors. 72.9% of Rumble shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Computer Modelling Group and Rumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Modelling Group N/A N/A N/A Rumble N/A -6.76% -4.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Computer Modelling Group and Rumble, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Modelling Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 Rumble 0 1 1 0 2.50

Computer Modelling Group currently has a consensus target price of $5.13, indicating a potential downside of 5.09%. Rumble has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.18%. Given Rumble’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rumble is more favorable than Computer Modelling Group.

Summary

Rumble beats Computer Modelling Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling. It also provides STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects; and Builder, a pre-processor that simplifies the creation of simulation models by providing a framework for data integration and workflow management between various data sources. In addition, the company offers Results, a post-processor that helps in enhancing understanding and insight into recovery processes and reservoir performance with state-of-the-art visualization and analysis; and WinProp, a fluid property characterization tool. Further, it provides professional services comprising specialized support, consulting, training, and contract research services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Longboat Key, Florida.

