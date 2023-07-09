Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Purchases $25,179.00 in Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) Director Kathryn Hayley purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.93 per share, with a total value of $25,179.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,155 shares in the company, valued at $180,869.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $82.90 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $76.25 and a 12 month high of $151.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.40.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Concentrix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

