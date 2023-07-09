Contrasting Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) and Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.8% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Intchains Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Intchains Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 3.95% 3.70% 2.53% Intchains Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $777.55 million 1.11 $453.16 million $0.94 33.44 Intchains Group $68.68 million 5.06 $51.50 million N/A N/A

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Intchains Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Intchains Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Intchains Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 1 1 1 0 2.00 Intchains Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $32.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.93%. Given Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is more favorable than Intchains Group.

Summary

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor beats Intchains Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding. The company also provides power ICs that deliver power, as well as control and regulate the power management variables, such as the flow of current and level of voltage. Its power ICs are used in flat panel displays, TVs, notebooks, graphic cards, servers, DVD/Blu-Ray players, set-top boxes, and networking equipment. In addition, the company offers aMOS5 MOSFET for quick charger, adapter, PC power, server, industrial power, telecom, and datacenter applications. Further, it provides coil drivers for cordless power tools, vacuum cleaners, drones, and other electronic equipment; transient voltage suppressors; EZBuck regulators; HVICs; silicon carbide product for industrial applications, such as solar inverters, UPS, and battery management systems; and type-C power delivery protection switches. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

