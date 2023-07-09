Creditcoin Tops One Day Volume of $11.94 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000709 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $49.81 million and $11.94 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006448 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 232,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

