Critical Analysis: Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) and Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) and Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Quipt Home Medical and Merit Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quipt Home Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 Merit Medical Systems 0 1 5 0 2.83

Quipt Home Medical presently has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 137.85%. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $85.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.77%. Given Quipt Home Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Quipt Home Medical is more favorable than Merit Medical Systems.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quipt Home Medical 0.86% 1.95% 0.97% Merit Medical Systems 7.22% 14.55% 9.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and Merit Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and Merit Medical Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quipt Home Medical $139.86 million 1.49 $4.84 million $0.04 123.53 Merit Medical Systems $1.15 billion 3.98 $74.52 million $1.48 53.79

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Quipt Home Medical. Merit Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quipt Home Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.8% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Quipt Home Medical has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats Quipt Home Medical on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. The company also provides bariatric equipment, bathroom safety products, bilevel positive airway pressure, canes/crutches, continuous positive airway pressure, CPAP masks and accessories, hospital beds, humidifiers, nebulizers and compressors, oxygen concentrators, patient lifts, walkers, wheelchairs, and products for wound care. In addition, it offers ventilators; home-based sleep apnea and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatments; home-based healthcare logistics and services; medical supplies, medical equipment, mobility equipment, and respiratory equipment; and CPAP and BiPAP units, ventilation equipment and aids, daily and ambulatory aides, and equipment solutions, as well as home and hospital delivery, and oxygen therapy services. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions. It also offers custom procedural solutions that include critical care products, disinfection protection systems, syringes, manifold kits, and trays and packs; coated tubes and wires; and sensor components for microelectromechanical systems. In addition, the company provides pulmonary products that consist of laser-cut tracheobronchial stents, over-the-wire and direct visualization delivery systems, and dilation balloons to endoscopically dilate strictures; gastroenterology products; and kits and accessories for endoscopy and bronchoscopy procedures. It sells its products to hospitals and alternate site-based physicians, technicians, and nurses through direct sales force, distributors, original equipment manufacturer partners, or custom procedure tray manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

