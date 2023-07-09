Critical Review: Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) & Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Free Report) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Blue Group and Marathon Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Marathon Digital 0 4 4 0 2.50

Marathon Digital has a consensus target price of $11.63, suggesting a potential downside of 25.81%. Given Marathon Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blue Group $324.52 million 2.76 -$110.71 million ($0.12) -41.25 Marathon Digital $117.75 million 22.62 -$686.74 million ($5.59) -2.80

This table compares Global Blue Group and Marathon Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Global Blue Group has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Digital. Global Blue Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marathon Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Digital has a beta of 5.02, meaning that its share price is 402% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Blue Group and Marathon Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blue Group -8.15% -297.42% -1.86% Marathon Digital -569.32% -25.22% -10.19%

Summary

Global Blue Group beats Marathon Digital on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Blue Group

(Free Report)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country; and intelligence and marketing services. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale (POS) when shopping outside of their home country under the Dynamic Currency Choice and Currency Select brands. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for POS, e-commerce return solutions, dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. Further, the company provides ZigZag, a technology platform that fully digitalizes the eCommerce returns experience and enhances the process for both retailers and consumers; and Yocuda that enables retailers to send digital receipts to their customers. Global Blue Group Holding AG was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Wangen-Brüttisellen, Switzerland.

About Marathon Digital

(Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.