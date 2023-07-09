Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $668,912.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Chris Avery acquired 5,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.75 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $668,912.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $818,945 in the last 90 days. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 129.2% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 520.5% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 23,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 19,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $107.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.51. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $92.55 and a 12-month high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

