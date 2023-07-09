CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives $174.77 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.77.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CYBR. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $155.64 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $113.19 and a 1 year high of $165.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.19. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $161.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.10 million. Analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1,089.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

(Free Report

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.