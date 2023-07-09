Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives $55.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYTK. StockNews.com raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.73. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $55.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.16.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 439.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $445,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,706,075.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $445,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,706,075.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,566 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 33.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

