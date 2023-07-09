DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on DCP Midstream in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

DCP Midstream Stock Performance

DCP Midstream stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. DCP Midstream has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.40.

DCP Midstream Dividend Announcement

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

Institutional Trading of DCP Midstream

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.9% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

