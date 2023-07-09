Decred (DCR) 1-Day Volume Tops $743,115.23

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Decred has a market capitalization of $245.01 million and approximately $743,115.23 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.99 or 0.00053036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decred has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.21 or 0.00199663 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031465 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00018534 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 80% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,320,889 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

