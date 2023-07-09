Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11.00

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Dignity Gold token can now be purchased for about $2.08 or 0.00006888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Dignity Gold has a total market cap of $2.71 billion and $11.00 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dignity Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dignity Gold Profile

Dignity Gold’s launch date was January 10th, 2022. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.08943741 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dignity Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dignity Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dignity Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dignity Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.