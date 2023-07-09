Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IRON shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Disc Medicine Opco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $40.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Get Disc Medicine Opco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $57,625,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,090,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,284,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Disc Medicine Opco news, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 10,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total transaction of $503,096.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,937. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $57,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,090,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,284,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,268,780 shares of company stock valued at $58,542,005 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine Opco

Disc Medicine Opco Stock Up 3.2 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Disc Medicine Opco by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Disc Medicine Opco by 134,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Disc Medicine Opco by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Disc Medicine Opco by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRON opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.32. Disc Medicine Opco has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $57.70.

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.53). Research analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine Opco will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Disc Medicine Opco

(Free Report

Disc Medicine Opco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company builds a portfolio of fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Opco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine Opco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.