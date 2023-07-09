EAC (EAC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $453,173.60

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last week, EAC has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One EAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a total market cap of $453,173.60 and $34.21 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.21 or 0.00319011 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013108 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000292 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00151046 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

