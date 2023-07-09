Eagle Point Income Company Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:EIC)

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th.
Eagle Point Income has raised its dividend by an average of 34.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Eagle Point Income Price Performance
EIC opened at $13.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13. Eagle Point Income has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $17.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIC. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Eagle Point Income by 20.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income during the 1st quarter worth $106,000.
About Eagle Point Income
