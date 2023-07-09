Electroneum Achieves Market Cap of $43.13 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $43.13 million and $175,053.68 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000603 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006450 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,949,685,828 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

