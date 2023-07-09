Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.59.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. DZ Bank raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EA stock opened at $129.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.37. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $135.85. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $101,824.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total transaction of $126,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,403.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $101,824.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,699 shares of company stock worth $4,385,667 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

