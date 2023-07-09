Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,350 at UBS Group

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from GBX 2,600 ($33.00) to GBX 2,350 ($29.83) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EDVMF. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Endeavour Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$38.50 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.83. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $27.40.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

