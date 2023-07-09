EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Insider Sells $65,415.00 in Stock

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Free Report) insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $65,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,778 shares in the company, valued at $145,370.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Cole Seltzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 3,500 shares of EngageSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $64,225.00.

ESMT opened at $18.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 144.01 and a beta of 0.45. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $22.65.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $88.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,669,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,625,000 after acquiring an additional 716,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,389,000 after acquiring an additional 586,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,979,000 after acquiring an additional 517,918 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 908,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,484,000 after acquiring an additional 502,986 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of EngageSmart from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

