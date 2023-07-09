EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Insider Sells $65,415.00 in Stock

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMTFree Report) insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $65,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,778 shares in the company, valued at $145,370.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Cole Seltzer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 15th, Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 3,500 shares of EngageSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $64,225.00.

EngageSmart Price Performance

ESMT opened at $18.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 144.01 and a beta of 0.45. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $22.65.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMTFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $88.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EngageSmart

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,669,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,625,000 after acquiring an additional 716,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,389,000 after acquiring an additional 586,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,979,000 after acquiring an additional 517,918 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 908,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,484,000 after acquiring an additional 502,986 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of EngageSmart from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

EngageSmart Company Profile

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT)

