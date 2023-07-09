Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on E. Citigroup began coverage on ENI in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ENI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ENI during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 54.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 114.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 151.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,934 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENI Stock Up 0.5 %

E stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.20. ENI has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $32.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.12.

ENI (NYSE:E – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $29.37 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 9.82%. Equities analysts forecast that ENI will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

