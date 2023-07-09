Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of ENSV stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Enservco

About Enservco

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enservco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Enservco by 220.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48,976 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Enservco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Enservco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Enservco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

