Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Stock Performance
Shares of ENSV stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Enservco
About Enservco
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
