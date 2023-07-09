Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at ATB Capital

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ESI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$6.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.70 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$4.59.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of TSE:ESI opened at C$2.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$371.48 million, a P/E ratio of 67.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.77 and a 12-month high of C$4.11.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.11). Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of C$484.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$499.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.2503311 earnings per share for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

