ERC20 (ERC20) Price Tops $0.0105

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $11.89 million and approximately $133.73 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ERC20 has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017382 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00019266 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014240 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,209.68 or 1.00078620 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.0106757 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $184.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.