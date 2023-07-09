Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Receives $11.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.36.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXFY shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Expensify from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Expensify from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $62,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,382,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,636,462.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $62,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,540 shares of company stock worth $2,171,460 in the last three months. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Expensify Stock Up 3.2 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at $29,671,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at $1,480,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Expensify stock opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. Expensify has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $641.86 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.17). Expensify had a negative net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expensify will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Stories

