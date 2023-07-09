Fei USD Price Tops $0.98 on Major Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00003237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $33.80 million and approximately $437,892.14 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 34,823,764 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,565,046 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 34,823,763.19366397 with 34,565,045.79389148 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 1.00075979 USD and is up 3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $831,204.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

