Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Now Covered by William Blair

Equities researchers at William Blair began coverage on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

FERG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ferguson from $159.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,141.38.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Up 2.2 %

FERG opened at $154.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $158.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferguson

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferguson will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 3.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 1.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.