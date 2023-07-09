Financial Analysis: Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) and GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT)

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) and GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) are both small-cap consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.0% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of GigaCloud Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.3% of GigaCloud Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Stitch Fix and GigaCloud Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stitch Fix 2 13 0 0 1.87 GigaCloud Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Stitch Fix currently has a consensus price target of $5.06, indicating a potential upside of 27.41%. GigaCloud Technology has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 173.49%. Given GigaCloud Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GigaCloud Technology is more favorable than Stitch Fix.

This table compares Stitch Fix and GigaCloud Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stitch Fix $2.07 billion 0.22 -$207.12 million ($2.16) -1.84 GigaCloud Technology $490.07 million 0.59 $23.97 million $0.86 8.29

GigaCloud Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stitch Fix. Stitch Fix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GigaCloud Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stitch Fix and GigaCloud Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stitch Fix -13.74% -63.69% -25.35% GigaCloud Technology 6.96% 18.02% 8.40%

Summary

GigaCloud Technology beats Stitch Fix on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

