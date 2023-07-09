FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allison Transmission in a report issued on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $6.41 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.43. The consensus estimate for Allison Transmission’s current full-year earnings is $6.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE ALSN opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $57.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average is $47.10.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.42 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.83% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $113,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,849.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

