Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.80.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Garmin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Garmin Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE GRMN opened at $105.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.92. Garmin has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $108.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.41 and a 200 day moving average of $100.24.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.40%.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Garmin by 1.1% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Garmin in the first quarter worth approximately $2,891,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Garmin by 93.4% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Garmin by 49.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 154,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,577,000 after acquiring an additional 19,190 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Stories

