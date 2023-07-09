General Electric Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th.

General Electric has a payout ratio of 8.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect General Electric to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

NYSE GE opened at $108.27 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $46.60 and a one year high of $110.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.07 and a 200 day moving average of $92.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $117.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.69.

In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

