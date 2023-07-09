GogolCoin (GOL) Tops One Day Volume of $209,808.56

GogolCoin (GOL) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last week, GogolCoin has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. GogolCoin has a total market cap of $67.90 million and approximately $209,808.56 worth of GogolCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GogolCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GogolCoin Token Profile

GogolCoin launched on March 24th, 2021. GogolCoin’s total supply is 295,000,000 tokens. GogolCoin’s official website is gogolcoin.io. The Reddit community for GogolCoin is https://reddit.com/r/gogolcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GogolCoin’s official message board is gogolcoin.io/blog. GogolCoin’s official Twitter account is @gogolcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GogolCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Smart Homes, which run on cryptocurrency, is a system that meets a variety of needs and solves the problems and hardships faced by property owners. Using this system, the owner will have the ability to remotely manage all aspects of the property (or properties) he or she owns. This can be done in real-time and at very little cost. Moreover, the system allows for the full protection of both individuals and properties.GogolCoin (GOL) provides numerous features and advantages for homeowners when using Digital Smart Homes.”

