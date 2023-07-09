Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Monday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1707 per share by the bank on Monday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12.

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a payout ratio of 5.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Grupo Financiero Galicia to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Shares of GGAL stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. INCA Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 779,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 318.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 478,516 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,323,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,452,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,498,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

