Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Halliburton Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 259.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,122 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Halliburton by 70.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Halliburton by 81.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Halliburton by 83.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL opened at $35.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.60. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.