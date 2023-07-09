Head-To-Head Contrast: Genus (GENSF) and The Competition

Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Free Report) is one of 384 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Genus to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Genus and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Genus alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genus 0 0 1 0 3.00 Genus Competitors 668 1583 4430 46 2.57

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 105.27%. Given Genus’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genus has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Genus pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Genus pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 11,872.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Genus and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Genus N/A N/A 73.80 Genus Competitors $118.69 million -$13.85 million -1.99

Genus’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Genus. Genus is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Genus and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genus N/A N/A N/A Genus Competitors -9,809.78% -419.52% -19.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.7% of Genus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Genus beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Genus

(Free Report)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand. The company also sells bull semen and embryos to breed calves with various characteristics for milk and beef production under the ABS, Genus, and Bovec brands. In addition, it offers technical services to farmers. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Basingstoke, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.