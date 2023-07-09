Head to Head Contrast: Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) vs. DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT)

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) and DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zeta Global and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zeta Global $590.96 million 2.92 -$279.24 million ($1.86) -4.37 DIRTT Environmental Solutions $172.16 million 0.15 -$54.96 million ($0.48) -0.51

DIRTT Environmental Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zeta Global. Zeta Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DIRTT Environmental Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zeta Global -42.45% -222.58% -58.19% DIRTT Environmental Solutions -25.42% -235.77% -29.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Zeta Global and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

39.0% of Zeta Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 36.1% of Zeta Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Zeta Global has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zeta Global and DIRTT Environmental Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zeta Global 0 2 4 0 2.67 DIRTT Environmental Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00

Zeta Global currently has a consensus target price of $11.83, suggesting a potential upside of 45.73%. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a consensus target price of $1.38, suggesting a potential upside of 463.52%. Given DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DIRTT Environmental Solutions is more favorable than Zeta Global.

Summary

DIRTT Environmental Solutions beats Zeta Global on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent. It also offers various types of product suites, such as opportunity explorer, and CDP+, which helps in consolidating multiple databases and internal and external data feeds and organize data based on needs and performance metrics. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls. It serves retail, technology, hospitality, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, education, government, military, professional, and financial service sectors. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

