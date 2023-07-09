Head-To-Head Survey: Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) & Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) and Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Amarin and Bellerophon Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Amarin alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bellerophon Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Amarin currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 119.30%. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 186.53%. Given Bellerophon Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bellerophon Therapeutics is more favorable than Amarin.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

24.5% of Amarin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Amarin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Amarin and Bellerophon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin -25.16% -15.45% -10.00% Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A -154.00% -93.25%

Risk & Volatility

Amarin has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bellerophon Therapeutics has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amarin and Bellerophon Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin $369.19 million 1.25 -$105.80 million ($0.23) -4.96 Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$19.83 million ($1.22) -0.57

Bellerophon Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amarin. Amarin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bellerophon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Amarin

(Free Report)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company sells its products principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. It has a collaboration with Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize drug products and indications based on the active pharmaceutical ingredient in Vascepa. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension. The company engages in the development of INOpulse, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension associated with fibrotic interstitial lung disease; which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and that has completed Phase 2 dose escalation stage for pulmonary hypertension associated with sarcoidosis, as well as for chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension and pulmonary hypertension associated with pulmonary edema from high altitude sickness. The company was formerly known as Ikaria Development LLC and changed its name to Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2014. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.