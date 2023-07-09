Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an inline rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $265.06.

Hershey Stock Down 1.9 %

HSY opened at $242.98 on Wednesday. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $211.49 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.39 and a 200-day moving average of $247.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.29.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 10,292 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $2,680,345.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,066,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,079,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 10,292 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total value of $2,680,345.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,066,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,079,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $38,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,083 shares of company stock valued at $77,324,837. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Hershey by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 840.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after acquiring an additional 48,460 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

