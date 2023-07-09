Insider Buying: Emmerson PLC (LON:EML) Insider Purchases £7,300 in Stock

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Free Report) insider Hayden Locke purchased 365,000 shares of Emmerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £7,300 ($9,265.14).
Emmerson Stock Performance
Shares of EML opened at GBX 2.60 ($0.03) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £26.78 million, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.14. Emmerson PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7.57 ($0.10). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.86.
About Emmerson
