Insider Buying: Emmerson PLC (LON:EML) Insider Purchases £7,300 in Stock

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Free Report) insider Hayden Locke purchased 365,000 shares of Emmerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £7,300 ($9,265.14).

Emmerson Stock Performance

Shares of EML opened at GBX 2.60 ($0.03) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £26.78 million, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.14. Emmerson PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7.57 ($0.10). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.86.

About Emmerson

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration and development of a potash development project in Morocco. Its flagship property is the Khemisset potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

