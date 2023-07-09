Insider Buying: Tamboran Resources Limited (ASX:TBN) Insider Acquires 205,982 Shares of Stock

Tamboran Resources Limited (ASX:TBN – Free Report) insider David (Dave) Siegel purchased 205,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$36,046.85 ($24,031.23).

David (Dave) Siegel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tamboran Resources alerts:

On Friday, June 30th, David (Dave) Siegel purchased 25,000 shares of Tamboran Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$4,375.00 ($2,916.67).

Tamboran Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 3.28.

About Tamboran Resources

Tamboran Resources Limited, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in Australia. It holds interests in exploration permits, which include EP 161 that covers approximately 10,500 square kilometers; EP 136, which covers approximately 4,230 square kilometers; EP 143; and an application under EP(A) 197 name located in the Beetaloo Sub-basin in the Northern Territory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tamboran Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamboran Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.