Insider Buying: Tamboran Resources Limited (ASX:TBN) Insider Acquires 205,982 Shares of Stock

Tamboran Resources Limited (ASX:TBN – Free Report) insider David (Dave) Siegel purchased 205,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$36,046.85 ($24,031.23).
David (Dave) Siegel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 30th, David (Dave) Siegel purchased 25,000 shares of Tamboran Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$4,375.00 ($2,916.67).
Tamboran Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 3.28.
About Tamboran Resources
Tamboran Resources Limited, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in Australia. It holds interests in exploration permits, which include EP 161 that covers approximately 10,500 square kilometers; EP 136, which covers approximately 4,230 square kilometers; EP 143; and an application under EP(A) 197 name located in the Beetaloo Sub-basin in the Northern Territory.
