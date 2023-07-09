Insider Selling: FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Insider Sells $375,282.14 in Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) insider Heather L. Hasson sold 46,274 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $375,282.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,331,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,795,561.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
FIGS Price Performance
NYSE FIGS opened at $7.51 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.89, a P/E/G ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.62.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.65 million. FIGS had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays cut shares of FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on FIGS in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.
About FIGS
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, fleeces, and jackets; necessities, including face masks, scrub caps, lanyards, badge reels, tote bags, baseball caps, and beanies.
