Insider Selling: FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Insider Sells $375,282.14 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2023

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGSFree Report) insider Heather L. Hasson sold 46,274 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $375,282.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,331,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,795,561.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FIGS Price Performance

NYSE FIGS opened at $7.51 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.89, a P/E/G ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.62.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGSFree Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.65 million. FIGS had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in FIGS by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 549,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 210,862 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in FIGS by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 223,740 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FIGS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,033,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays cut shares of FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on FIGS in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, fleeces, and jackets; necessities, including face masks, scrub caps, lanyards, badge reels, tote bags, baseball caps, and beanies.

See Also

