Insider Selling: FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Insider Sells $375,282.14 in Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) insider Heather L. Hasson sold 46,274 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $375,282.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,331,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,795,561.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE FIGS opened at $7.51 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.89, a P/E/G ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.62.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.65 million. FIGS had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in FIGS by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 549,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 210,862 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in FIGS by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 223,740 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FIGS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,033,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays cut shares of FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on FIGS in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, fleeces, and jackets; necessities, including face masks, scrub caps, lanyards, badge reels, tote bags, baseball caps, and beanies.

