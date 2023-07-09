Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) COO Sells $81,101.04 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $81,101.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 454,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $83,932.27.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $83,292.96.

On Monday, June 5th, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $81,192.37.

On Friday, May 5th, Melissa Baird sold 19,032 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $229,145.28.

On Monday, May 8th, Melissa Baird sold 12,966 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $153,387.78.

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $8.27 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $12.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.07 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HIMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

