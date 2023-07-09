Insider Selling: Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) President Sells $1,586,000.00 in Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) President Shaler Alias sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shaler Alias also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 7th, Shaler Alias sold 54,396 shares of Repay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $411,777.72.
- On Wednesday, July 5th, Shaler Alias sold 200,000 shares of Repay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $1,570,000.00.
- On Tuesday, June 20th, Shaler Alias sold 139,326 shares of Repay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $1,046,338.26.
- On Thursday, June 15th, Shaler Alias sold 600,000 shares of Repay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00.
- On Tuesday, June 13th, Shaler Alias sold 500,000 shares of Repay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $3,755,000.00.
Repay Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $7.67 on Friday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $771.68 million, a P/E ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPAY. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Repay by 407.5% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 106,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 85,118 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Repay by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,294,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after acquiring an additional 234,413 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Repay by 223.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 119,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Repay by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,806,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Repay
Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.
