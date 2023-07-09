Insider Selling: Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) President Sells $1,586,000.00 in Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) President Shaler Alias sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shaler Alias also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Repay alerts:

On Friday, July 7th, Shaler Alias sold 54,396 shares of Repay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $411,777.72.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Shaler Alias sold 200,000 shares of Repay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $1,570,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Shaler Alias sold 139,326 shares of Repay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $1,046,338.26.

On Thursday, June 15th, Shaler Alias sold 600,000 shares of Repay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Shaler Alias sold 500,000 shares of Repay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $3,755,000.00.

Repay Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $7.67 on Friday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $771.68 million, a P/E ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Repay had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $74.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPAY. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Repay by 407.5% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 106,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 85,118 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Repay by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,294,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after acquiring an additional 234,413 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Repay by 223.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 119,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Repay by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,806,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repay

(Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.