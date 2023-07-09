Insider Selling: Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Director Sells $1,109,250.00 in Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $1,109,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

On Wednesday, July 5th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $1,106,250.00.

On Thursday, June 29th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $1,101,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $1,100,250.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $1,106,000.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $1,113,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $1,090,750.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $1,088,000.00.

On Friday, May 12th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $1,078,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $1,074,000.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,750 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $204,725.00.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $45.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 80.57 and a beta of 0.48. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth about $49,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on RYAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

About Ryan Specialty

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.