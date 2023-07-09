Insider Selling: Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Insider Sells $159,000.00 in Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) insider Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,895 shares in the company, valued at $274,487. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Barry Ticho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $166,950.00.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Barry Ticho sold 24,697 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $250,427.58.

On Monday, May 1st, Barry Ticho sold 24,967 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $249,670.00.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $22.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 679.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 550,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 291,205 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,390,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,573,000 after acquiring an additional 519,577 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 338.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,279,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,065 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STOK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Stoke Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

