International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Issues Earnings Results

International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of ($0.05) million during the quarter.
International Land Alliance Price Performance
OTCMKTS ILAL remained flat at $0.10 on Friday. International Land Alliance has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.54.
About International Land Alliance
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than International Land Alliance
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for International Land Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Land Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.