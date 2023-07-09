Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Set to Split on Monday, July 17th

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 17th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $132.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.07. The company has a market cap of $607.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $138.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,369,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the first quarter valued at $931,000.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

