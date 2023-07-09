Israel Acquisitions Corp’s (NASDAQ:ISRLU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 12th

Israel Acquisitions’ (NASDAQ:ISRLU – Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 12th. Israel Acquisitions had issued 12,500,000 shares in its IPO on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Israel Acquisitions stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47. Israel Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Israel Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at $2,590,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Israel Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at $1,027,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Israel Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at $10,992,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Israel Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Kim LLC acquired a new position in Israel Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at $3,619,000.

Israel Acquisitions Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on Israeli technology companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

