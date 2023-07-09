KeyCorp Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $335.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.17 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on META. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.5 %

META opened at $290.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.28 and a 200 day moving average of $205.89. The company has a market cap of $744.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $298.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,488,930. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.