Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Lowered to C$21.00 at TD Securities

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2023

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UNFree Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.50.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Down 0.8 %

KMP.UN opened at C$17.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.48. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$14.62 and a one year high of C$19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.49, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.