Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Lowered to C$21.00 at TD Securities

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.50.
Killam Apartment REIT Stock Down 0.8 %
KMP.UN opened at C$17.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.48. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$14.62 and a one year high of C$19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.49, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.03.
Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
